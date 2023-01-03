Hague notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hague again used his hard shot to generate offense, with Michael Amadio tipping one in at 17:02 of the first period. Over his last 10 games, Hague has a solid four points. He's moved into a top-four role with Shea Theodore (leg), Alec Martinez (undisclosed) and Daniil Miromanov (lower body) all out. Hague has two goals, seven helpers, 53 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 52 hits and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances, though he's primarily played on the third pairing this year.