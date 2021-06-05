Hague produced an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Hague collected an assist on Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the third period. Through eight playoff appearances, Hague has two points, 16 hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman has been limited to third-pairing work in the postseason.
