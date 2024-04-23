Hague -- who missed the last eight minutes of Game 1 versus the Stars on Monday -- will be reevaluated prior to Game 2 on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

While Hague's potential absence is unlikely to impact the Golden Knights' offensive game, he's pointless in 20 straight matches, he does add a level of physicality with 60 hits over that stretch. If Hague can't play Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy will have the choice between Alec Martinez or Ben Hutton for the third pairing.