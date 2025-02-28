Hague scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Hague scored at 8:57 of the first period, putting the Golden Knights ahead 2-1. They maintained the lead the rest of the way despite the Blackhawks making it interesting. The tally snapped a four-game point drought for the defenseman, and it was his first goal since Jan. 2 against the Flyers. For the season, Hague has four goals, nine points, 57 shots on net, 58 hits, 50 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 48 appearances.