Hague scored a goal on five shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Hague proved to be an unlikely hero for Vegas, tallying 2:04 into the extra session to secure the win. The Golden Knights had surrendered a two-goal lead over the last half of the third period to end up in overtime. The goal was Hague's second of the season, and he picked up just three points in 15 outings in December. For the season, the 24-year-old blueliner is at eight points, 52 shots, 65 blocks, 50 hits and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances.