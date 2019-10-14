Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Two straight games with assist
Hague posted a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Hague had the secondary helper on Paul Stastny's second tally in the game. The rookie defenseman has two helpers and 14 PIM in five games to start his NHL career.
