Hague (illness) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Blues.

It's unclear as to the specifics of the ailment, but it's serious enough to force the 21-year-old out of the lineup. Hague has racked up just six assists in 25 games this season, so his absence likely won't have an impact from a fantasy perspective. In his stead, Jon Merrill will draw into the lineup, with Nate Schmidt the likely candidate to replace him on the second power play unit for Thursday's game.