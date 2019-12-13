Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Under the weather Thursday
Hague (illness) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Blues.
It's unclear as to the specifics of the ailment, but it's serious enough to force the 21-year-old out of the lineup. Hague has racked up just six assists in 25 games this season, so his absence likely won't have an impact from a fantasy perspective. In his stead, Jon Merrill will draw into the lineup, with Nate Schmidt the likely candidate to replace him on the second power play unit for Thursday's game.
