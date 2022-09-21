Hague (lower body) remains unsigned and won't participate in the first day of Golden Knights training camp Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hague is a restricted free agent who has not yet been signed. It's also unclear if the 23-year-old defenseman has recovered from the lower-body injury that ended his season early last year, and information on his status is unlikely to emerge until he's signed. Hague would likely be in line for a top-four role this year, but the uncertainty about his availability should allow fantasy managers to safely fade him in all formats.