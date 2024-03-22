Roy notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Roy snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old forward was a key part of the middle six during a tumultuous stretch of injuries for the Golden Knights, but he's now on the fourth line with the team's center depth at full strength. He's produced 11 goals, a career-high 25 helpers, 100 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-7 rating through 60 appearances. Roy remains a key all-situations forward, but his offense may be too limited for widespread fantasy appeal.