Roy logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Roy finished February with two goals and five assists over 10 contests. The 27-year-old began the month in a top-six role, but he's since returned to the third line, where he continues to be a solid power forward. He's up to 33 points, 82 shots on net, 48 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 51 outings this season. Roy's supporting role for the Golden Knights makes him a solid option in deeper fantasy formats.