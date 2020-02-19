Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Ascends to top level
The Golden Knights recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Roy was sent down Sunday after three straight healthy scratches with the big club. The 23-year-old should chance to crack the lineup against the Lightning on Thursday because Alex Tuch (upper body) is currently on IR. Roy has produced six points through 19 NHL games this year, and he'll likely toil in the bottom six.
