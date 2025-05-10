Roy was fined $7,812.50 on Friday for cross-checking Trent Frederic in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Oiles.
Roy's supplemental discipline hearing put him at risk of a suspension, but he won't end up missing any time for his actions. Look for him to center the Golden Knights' fourth line in Saturday's Game 3 as the series shifts to Edmonton.
