Roy (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus Montreal on Thursday.
Roy missed the last nine games. He was off to the best start of his career with three goals and an assist in seven games before the injury. Roy is expected to play with Keegan Kolesar and William Carrier in a bottom-six role.
