Roy scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Roy had gone seven games without a goal, logging just two assists in that span. He snapped the slump with a second-period tally to get the Golden Knights on the board in this high-scoring contest. The 28-year-old forward has been confined to the fourth line lately, which explains his relative lack of offense. He's collected eight goals, 14 assists, 75 shots on net, 53 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 52 appearances in 2024-25, putting Roy at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time since 2020-21.