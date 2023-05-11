Roy scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.
Roy tallied 5:58 into the third period to end Stuart Skinner's shutout bid. All three of Roy's points this postseason have come in the last four games against the Oilers. The 26-year-old forward has added 17 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances while primarily playing in a bottom-six role.
