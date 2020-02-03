Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Bumps up a rank
The Golden Knights recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Monday.
Roy scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators but was sent back down after the game. It turns out that was a paper move, as he's back with the big club ahead of Tuesday's road game versus Tampa Bay. He's not a lock to enter the lineup unless William Karlsson (upper body) is ruled out again.
