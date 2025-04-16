Roy scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Roy led the Golden Knights' forwards with 19:18 of ice time while Jack Eichel (upper body) and Mark Stone (rest) were out. With four goals and an assist over his last eight contests, Roy has found a groove on offense late in the season. He's up to 15 goals, 31 points, 106 shots on net, 71 hits, 46 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 70 appearances.