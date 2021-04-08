Roy scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Roy got the Golden Knights on the board at 15:44 of the third period. That was just his second tally of the season, and he has seven points in 35 contests. He's picked up a goal and two assists while building a modest three-game point streak. The Quebec native remains in a bottom-six role and hasn't done enough scoring to make an impact in most fantasy formats.
