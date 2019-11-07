Roy was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Roy's call-up doesn't bode well for Alex Tuch's (upper body) availability versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday. It will likely come down to Roy or Brandon Pirri for the final spot in the lineup if Tuch does in fact miss the game. In two games this season, Roy notched one goal, four shots and two PIM while averaging 9:19 of ice time.