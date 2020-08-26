Roy managed an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 2.
Roy set up linemate Alex Tuch for the Golden Knights' first goal of the contest. The 23-year-old Roy has collected a goal and four helpers in 10 playoff outings, but he had been held off the scoresheet for five games prior to the assist Tuesday. The forward has added eight shots on net and 18 hits.
