Roy scored a goal on two shots and won five of seven (71.4 percent) faceoffs in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville.

Roy shelved a Ryan Reaves rebound midway through the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season and first since Dec. 4, snapping a personal six-game goal drought. The 22-year-old matched his season high with 11:19 of ice time, including a smattering of penalty-kill duty, but doesn't figure to be much more than a bottom-six role player for Vegas this year.