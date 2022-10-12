Roy logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Roy had the secondary helper on a William Karlsson tally in the third period. While Roy was listed as the Golden Knights' fourth-line center for this contest, he saw 16:10 of ice time, ranking fifth among the team's forwards. The power-play time is likely his path to fantasy relevance in 2022-23, as his even-strength role is unlikely to lead to much offense. He had 39 points in 78 games last season, though only five of those points came with the man advantage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Inks five-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Emerging power forward•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Gets one of each Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Collects helper•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Ends slump with two points•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Two points in OT win•