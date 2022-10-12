Roy logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Roy had the secondary helper on a William Karlsson tally in the third period. While Roy was listed as the Golden Knights' fourth-line center for this contest, he saw 16:10 of ice time, ranking fifth among the team's forwards. The power-play time is likely his path to fantasy relevance in 2022-23, as his even-strength role is unlikely to lead to much offense. He had 39 points in 78 games last season, though only five of those points came with the man advantage.