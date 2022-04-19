Roy notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Roy set up linemate Keegan Kolesar's tally in the second period. This was Roy's third point in his last three games after he struggled through a six-game slump. The 25-year-old forward has 36 points, 139 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-8 rating through 73 outings. While it's been a solid season, he's unlikely to have much scoring stability in a fourth-line role.