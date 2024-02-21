Roy recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Roy's eight-game point streak ended Monday versus the Sharks, but he didn't allow a slump to develop. The 27-year-old set up William Karlsson's tally early in the third period. Roy is up to 31 points in 47 appearances this season, surpassing his point total from 65 outings last year. He's added 76 shots on net, 32 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating while finding his most success alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev.