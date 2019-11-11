Play

Roy was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday.

With the Golden Knights trying to stockpile cap space, fantasy owners can expect Roy, along with Nicolas Hague and Cody Glass, to continually shift between the NHL and AHL for the foreseeable future. In five appearances this year, the 22-year-old Roy tallied one goal, one assist and six shots but is logging a mere 9:35 of ice time.

