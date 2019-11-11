Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Continues bouncing between leagues
Roy was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday.
With the Golden Knights trying to stockpile cap space, fantasy owners can expect Roy, along with Nicolas Hague and Cody Glass, to continually shift between the NHL and AHL for the foreseeable future. In five appearances this year, the 22-year-old Roy tallied one goal, one assist and six shots but is logging a mere 9:35 of ice time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Called up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Reassigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Shoots up to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Joining AHL Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Scores in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Set for Vegas debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.