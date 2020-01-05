Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Continues to make noise
Roy potted a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.
Roy's tally on a rebound helped Vegas fully emerge from a 3-0 deficit to the delight of the home crowd. Showing incredible resolve in limited action, Roy has two goals and three assists through nine games. This rapid scoring pace is not typical of a fourth-line skater.
