Play

Roy netted a goal and three shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Roy's fourth goal of the season tied the game at one in the first period. The 23-year-old is up to eight points, 34 hits and 27 shots through 23 appearances this year. He plays mostly in a bottom-six role, so he's not likely to interest fantasy owners.

More News
Our Latest Stories