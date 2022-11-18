Roy left Thursday's game versus the Coyotes with a "lower-body aggravation," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't think it'll be a serious issue for Roy, suggesting he should be good to play Saturday in Edmonton. The forward logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in 15:13 of ice time Thursday. For the season, he's up to 11 points, 25 shots and 24 hits through 18 contests. Fantasy managers will want to check in on his status prior to Saturday's game.