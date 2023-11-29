Roy notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Roy has logged four helpers over his last four games. He helped out on goals by Michael Amadio and Keegan Kolesar in this contest. The 26-year-old Roy continues to be a do-it-all forward for Vegas, racking up eight points, 21 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances while seeing time in all situations.