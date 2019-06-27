The Hurricanes traded Roy to the Golden Knights on Wednesday in exchange for Erik Haula (lower body) on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Roy made a brief six-game appearance with the Hurricanes during 2018-19, but he's still awaiting his first point at the NHL level. The 22-year-old pivot dominated the QMJHL ranks in 2016-17 before moving on to the AHL for the majority of the last couple seasons. He finished last season with 36 points (17 goals and 19 assists) over 69 contests and will likely be given a shot to crack the Golden Knights' Opening Night roster.