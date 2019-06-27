Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dealt to Golden Knights
The Hurricanes traded Roy to the Golden Knights on Wednesday in exchange for Erik Haula (lower body) on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Roy made a brief six-game appearance with the Hurricanes during 2018-19, but he's still awaiting his first point at the NHL level. The 22-year-old pivot dominated the QMJHL ranks in 2016-17 before moving on to the AHL for the majority of the last couple seasons. He finished last season with 36 points (17 goals and 19 assists) over 69 contests and will likely be given a shot to crack the Golden Knights' Opening Night roster.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Sent down to AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Jumps to big club•
-
Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Sent down Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Recalled by Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Will return Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Keeps working through concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...