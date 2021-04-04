Roy earned an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.
An Alex Tuch dump-in glanced off of Roy's skate and found the stick of center Tomas Nosek, who scored on the play. The 24-year-old Roy snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper. The Quebec native has struggled mightily in a bottom-six role this year with just five points, 26 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-4 rating. He had 10 points in only 28 contests last season.
