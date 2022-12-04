Roy notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Roy set up a Phil Kessel goal in the second period. The helper snapped Roy's three-game dry spell. He'll have some stretches like that, as his typical bottom-six role can lead to inconsistent offense even if he sees closer to middle-six minutes. The 25-year-old has five goals, eight helpers, 29 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating in 23 appearances.