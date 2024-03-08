Roy notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Roy continues to pick up solid depth offense -- he has a goal and three assists over his last five games. The 27-year-old helped out on Michael Amadio's second-period tally. Roy is up to 35 points, 89 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-7 rating through 54 appearances on the year while mostly playing in a middle-six role. With the Golden Knights reshaping their roster at the trade deadline, it looks like Roy will be able to maintain his spot as the third-line center.