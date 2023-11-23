Roy posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

Roy got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old has resumed his do-it-all role, playing on the fourth line at even strength as well as the second power-play unit. Roy is up to five points, 15 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating over 11 contests this season -- that level of offense puts him on the fringe of standard fantasy formats.