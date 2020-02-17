Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Demoted to AHL
Roy was sent down to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Roy has been shuffled back and forth between the NHL and AHL levels all season, suiting up for 19 games with the big club and 27 games in the minors. The 23-year-old forward will likely be recalled again before long.
