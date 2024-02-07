Roy scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Roy tied the game at 1-1 with his tally late in the first period. The goal extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists). Roy was one of the Golden Knights' best forwards in late January, but the return of William Karlsson from a lower-body injury will likely change the usage among the team's centers. Roy has 10 goals, 27 points, 71 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 42 appearances this season, though he should be able to see top-six minutes until Jack Eichel (knee) returns.