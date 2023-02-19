Roy scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Roy's goal ended up being necessary insurance -- former Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored late, making Roy's tally the game-winner. The 26-year-old Roy has a plus-5 rating with two goals and an assist over his last five outings. He's up to 24 points, 73 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-8 rating through 53 contests overall.