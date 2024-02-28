Roy scored a goal on three shots and levied five hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Prior to Tuesday, Roy had gone seven games without a goal, though he had four assists in that span. The 27-year-old has lost out on his top-six role amid a recent lineup shuffle, but he's still playing at center on the third line. Roy is up to 11 goals, 32 points, 81 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-8 rating through 50 appearances this season. He's got a chance to challenge for his career high of 39 points from the 2021-22 campaign.