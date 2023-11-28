Roy notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.
Roy earned his second helper over the last three games, with both assists in that span coming on the power play. The 26-year-old center was a beneficiary of the Golden Knights' line shuffle Monday, moving up from the fourth line to the third line. He's up to six points, 20 shots on net, six hits an a plus-1 rating over 13 contests this season. Even in a bottom-six role, he can contribute enough offense to warrant consideration in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Delivers power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Skates on his own Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Yet to resume skating•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Shifts to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Unavailable for next two games•