Roy notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Roy earned his second helper over the last three games, with both assists in that span coming on the power play. The 26-year-old center was a beneficiary of the Golden Knights' line shuffle Monday, moving up from the fourth line to the third line. He's up to six points, 20 shots on net, six hits an a plus-1 rating over 13 contests this season. Even in a bottom-six role, he can contribute enough offense to warrant consideration in deeper fantasy formats.