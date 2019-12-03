Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dropped to AHL
Roy was sent down to AHL Chicago on Monday.
With the Golden Knights acquiring Chandler Stephenson, Roy was the odd man out that was no longer needed with the big club. He'll return to AHL Chicago where he's recorded two goals and six points in 11 games.
