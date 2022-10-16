Roy notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Roy set up Jonathan Marchessault's tally at 3:07 of the first period. Through three contests, Roy has two helpers, both of which have come on the power play. He's added five shots on net and three hits while seeing his even-strength minutes on the fourth line. He could move out to the wing if head coach Bruce Cassidy wants to get him more playing time.