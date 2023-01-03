Roy scored twice in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Roy had a rough December, posting just a single assist through 15 contests. January's already off to a better start for him -- he scored the go-ahead and game-winning goals in the second period, his first tallies since Nov. 25. The 25-year-old is up to seven goals, 15 points, 47 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-1 rating through 37 contests. Even during the slump, he logged important middle-six minutes, so he's at little risk of losing playing time once the Golden Knights' forward group returns to full strength.