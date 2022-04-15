Roy scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
Roy entered Thursday on a six-game point drought, and he was dropped down to a fourth-line role. That turned out to be just what he needed to get going again. He set up an Evgenii Dadonov goal and scored one of his own, both in the second period. Roy remains involved on the power play as part of the second unit, so that should keep his offense from bottoming out. The 25-year-old has 35 points, 135 shots on net, 47 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 71 appearances.
