Roy (undisclosed) was sore after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't elaborate much further on Roy's condition, though the forward will be checked again Wednesday. If Roy can't suit up for Friday's game versus the Blackhawks, Pavel Dorofeyev would likely enter the lineup.
