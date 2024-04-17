Roy scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Roy has two goals and two assists over his last four outings. The 27-year-old is up to 13 goals, 41 points, 112 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-8 eight rating through 69 contests overall. Roy continues to serve as a key all-situations forward, which makes his spot on the fourth line look secure as the Golden Knights prepare for the playoffs.