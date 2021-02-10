Roy scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Roy gave the Golden Knights a 4-1 lead in the second period. The Ducks rallied all the way back in the third, but Zach Whitecloud secured the win for the Golden Knights in the end. Roy hasn't done much in a bottom-six role -- he has just two points, nine shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances this season.