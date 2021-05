Roy scored a goal on two shots and doled out two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Roy struck at 6:52 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3, and Jonathan Marchessault completed the Golden Knights' comeback in overtime. The 24-year-old Roy has 14 points, 44 shots, 46 hits and a plus-7 rating in 47 contests this year. He's mainly worked in a third-line role.