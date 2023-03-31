Roy notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Roy set up an Ivan Barbashev tally early in the second period. Over his last four games, Roy has two goals, one assist and 15 shots on net while moving around the lineup regularly. The 26-year-old has done that for most of the season and it hasn't negatively impacted his play. Roy has 13 goals, 15 helpers, five power-play points, 91 shots, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 58 contests.