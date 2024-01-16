Roy notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Roy helped out on Jonathan Marchessault's empty-net goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Roy also led all Golden Knights forwards with 19:29 of ice time in the contest. He's seen a larger role lately with Jack Eichel (undisclosed) joining William Karlsson (lower body) on injured reserve, which leaves the team thin at center. Roy has 16 points, 61 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 35 outings and could be a good short-term add in fantasy while playing in the top six.