The Golden Knights reassigned Roy to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

This news likely signifies that William Karlsson -- who's missed the last seven games due to an upper-body injury -- is nearing a return to the ice. Roy was a decent contributor at the NHL level this season, potting three goals and six points across 19 games. He'll head back to the AHL where he's racked up 21 points in 26 games.

